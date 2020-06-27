PM has surrendered in Covid-19 fight: Rahul Gandhi

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 27 2020, 12:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2020, 17:00 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit/AFP Photo

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a fresh jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of surrendering in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic that has infected more than five lakh persons across the country

“PM is silent. He has surrendered and is refusing to fight the pandemic,” the former Congress President said referring to a report that pointed out that neither the national taskforce of medical experts nor the ministerial panel to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic has met for two weeks.

“Covid-19 is spreading rapidly into new parts of the country. GOI (Government of India) has no plan to defeat it,” Rahul said, repeating the ‘surrender’ jibe at the Prime Minister.

On Sunday last, Rahul had accused the Prime Minister of maintaining silence on the reports of Chinese intrusion into Indian territory and surrendering before China, remarks that stung the BJP hard.

Rahul has been targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic since the nation-wide lockdown was announced in March and kept up the attack on the government through the migrant workers' crisis and the impact of the pandemic on the economy.

Earlier this month, he targeted Modi by referring to the high mortality rate due to Covid-19 in Gujarat, the Prime Minister’s home state.

