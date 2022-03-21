PM inspects antiquities repatriated to India from Aus

PM inspects 29 antiquities repatriated to India from Australia

These antiquities come from different time periods, with earliest dating to 9-10 century CE

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 21 2022, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 15:47 ist
The antiquities range in six broad categories as per themes - Shiva and his disciples, Worshipping Shakti, Lord Vishnu and his forms, Jain tradition, Portraits and decorative objects.Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inspected 29 antiquities which have been repatriated to India from Australia.

Sources said that the antiquities range in six broad categories as per themes - Shiva and his disciples, Worshipping Shakti, Lord Vishnu and his forms, Jain tradition, Portraits and decorative objects.

Read | PM Narendra Modi, Australian counterpart Scott Morrison interact, laud Quad's cooperation

These antiquities come from different time periods, with earliest dating to 9-10 century CE. These are primarily sculptures and paintings executed in a variety of materials - sandstone, marble, bronze, brass, paper.

Representing a large geographical region in India, antiquities are from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal.

"In a historic move, 29 antiquities have been repatriated to India by Australia. Prime Minister Modi inspected these antiquities which returned from Australia today," sources said.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Narendra Modi
Australia
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

PM inspects antiquities repatriated to India from Aus

PM inspects antiquities repatriated to India from Aus

Actor Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

Actor Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

UN weighs listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'

UN weighs listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb

DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

 