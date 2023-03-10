PM lists govt's women centric schemes, bats for unicorns in women SHGs

Addressing a post-budget webinar on women empowerment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the enrolment of women in the fields of engineering, science, technology and maths in the country today is at 43 per cent. "Can we make unicorns in self-help groups too? We have brought that vision into this year's budget," he said.

The Modi government has initiated several women-centric schemes in the last few years, including in the latest Union budget. The PM said around 70 per cent of beneficiaries of Mudra loans were women. "The results of efforts for women empowerment are visible, and we are feeling a revolutionary change in the social life of the country," he said. The PM said the number of girls studying up to high school and beyond has tripled in the last 9-10 years.

Modi listed schemes that benefit women, such as PM Awas Yojna, the promotion of collateral-free loans under SVANidhi and promotion schemes in animal husbandry, fisheries and village industries. "Rs 80,000 crore for PM Awas Yojna is also a step in the direction of women empowerment as most of the three crore houses are in the name of women," Modi said.

The PM said more than seven crore women have joined self-help groups in the last nine years. "Their value creation can be understood by their capital requirement as these self-help groups have taken loans worth Rs 6.25 lakh crore," he said. Modi said women run one out of five non-farm businesses.

"More than 2 lakh multi-purpose cooperatives, dairy cooperatives and fisheries cooperatives are to be formed in the coming years. A target has been set to connect one crore farmers with natural farming. Women farmers and producer groups can play a big role in this," the PM said. Modi said more than one crore tribal women with traditional experience in Shree Anna are part of these self-help groups.