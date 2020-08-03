PM Modi, Afghan Prez Ghani discuss security situation

PM Modi, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani discuss evolving security situation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 03 2020, 19:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 19:19 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani discussed the evolving security situation in the region and other areas of mutual and bilateral interest on Monday, the Prime Minister's Office said.

During a phone call, the two also exchanged Eid–ul–Adha greetings.

President Ghani thanked Prime Minister Modi for the timely supply of food and medical assistance to meet Afghan requirement.

READ: India stresses on importance of 'Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled' peace process

Modi reiterated India's commitment to the people of Afghanistan in their quest for a peaceful, prosperous and inclusive Afghanistan, the PMO statement said.

"The two leaders also exchanged views on the evolving security situation in the region and other areas of mutual, bilateral interest," it said.

The phone call happened as reports said Afghan forces retook a prison in the country's east, a day after the Islamic State terrorist group attacked the facility in which at least 29 people were killed. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Afghanistan
Narendra Modi
Ashraf Ghani

What's Brewing

A Florida teen’s troubled online path

A Florida teen’s troubled online path

Black women's 'carpe diem' moment in politics

Black women's 'carpe diem' moment in politics

The Lead: Javagal Srinath on his journey in cricket

The Lead: Javagal Srinath on his journey in cricket

What back to school might look like amid Covid-19 in US

What back to school might look like amid Covid-19 in US

TikTok ban? Creators and fans are big mad

TikTok ban? Creators and fans are big mad

From outbreak to surrender: WWII in the Pacific

From outbreak to surrender: WWII in the Pacific

 