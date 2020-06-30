PM Modi announces extension of free ration scheme till end of November

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a five-month extension of a free ration scheme for 80 crore needy citizens at an additional cost of Rs 90,000 crore.

In an address to the nation, Modi also thanked farmers and taxpayers to help make the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana possible. The scheme was launched in March to provide free food grains to the poor from April to June as India went into lockdown to combat the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Under this scheme, for the next five months, five kilograms of free rice or wheat, and one kilogram of chana will be provided to 80 crore Indians,” Modi said noting that it would help the poor, particularly during the upcoming festive season.

Last week, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had written to the Prime Minister seeking an extension of the free ration scheme for three months till September. Similar requests were also received from several states including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala.

Modi said the extension of the scheme would entail an additional expenditure of Rs 90,000 crore, but will ensure food security for 80 crore people through the festive season beginning with Guru Purnima on July 5 to Chhath Puja in November.

He said if one added the expenditure incurred during the last three months, the government would have spent Rs 1,50,000 crore to ensure that no one went without food.

The reference to Chhath Puja, a major festival in Bihar, set the political circles abuzz whether the Prime Minister’s address was also targeted at the upcoming Bihar elections.

Modi said during the past three months, 20 crore poor households had received direct benefit transfers to the tune of Rs 31,000 crore and Rs 18,000 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of nine crore farmers.

Congress and other opposition parties have been demanding cash transfers to the poor to drive up demand to kick start the economy and have been targeting the government over the high fuel prices due to an increase in excise at a time when global crude prices were at an all time low.

Modi appeared to blunt the opposition criticism by expressing gratitude to the “honest taxpayers” who, he said, fulfilled their duty due to which the poor were able to cope up with such a big crisis.