'Free ration for over 80 cr people for next 3 months'

PM Modi announces extension of free ration scheme till end of November; says government working on 'one nation, one ration card'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 30 2020, 16:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2020, 17:06 ist
In a televised address to the nation, Modi also said the government was working on a "one nation, one ration card" initiative. Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a free ration scheme, for 80 crore people across the country till end of November.

In a televised address to the nation, Modi also said the government is working on a "one nation, one ration card" initiative.

On the extension of the PMGKAY, he said it will cost the government Rs 90,000 crore more.

Under the scheme, five kgs of wheat or rice and one kg of pulses per month will be given free of cost to the poor. The scheme was initially rolled out for three months.

The prime minister also said timely lockdown to contain coronavirus and other decisions saved many lives, but added that since "Unlock 1" has begun, people have shown negligence.

He said in comparison to other countries across the globe, India has done well in dealing with the pandemic.

