PM Modi appoints new R&AW and IB chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appointed Arvind Kumar as the Director, Intelligence Bureau and Samant Goel as the next chief of India’s external spy agency, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), according to reports.

As chairman of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, the PM also cleared the impaneling of 1986 batch IPS officer in the rank of Director General.

Arvind Kumar:

Arvind Kumar is a 1984-batch Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS officer who last held the post of a special director in the IB with special expertise in dealing with left-wing extremism. Kumar is the agency’s Kashmir expert and has been involved in devising Centre's approach towards dealing with terrorism in the troubled state.

Samant Goel:

Samant Goel, a batchmate of Kumar's and a Pakistan expert, belongs to the Punjab Cadre. Goel last headed operations for the external intelligence agency and is said to have played a prominent role in the Balakot air strikes and the 2016 surgical strikes carried out after the Uri attack.

Kumar and Goel will take office by the end of this month with the tenure of IB Diector Rajiv Jain and R&AW Secretary Anil Kumar Dhasmana drawing to a close.