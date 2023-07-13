PM Modi arrives in Paris on official visit to boost strategic ties with France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Thursday on a two-day visit during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and join him for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.
Also Read | Modi’s France visit to focus on ways to expand defence cooperation
Ahead of his departure, Modi expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership.
Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of Prime Minister Modi's talks with Macron.
"I look forward to meeting President Macron and holding wide-ranging discussions on taking forward this longstanding and time-tested partnership over the next 25 years," Modi said in his departure statement.
"We also work together on regional and global issues," he added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look
Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine
Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide
Climate change shifted colour of over half of oceans
Anthony Carrigan joins James Gunn's new 'Superman' film
Rushdie speaks of ‘crazy dreams’ about NY knife attack
Why the early success of Threads may crash into reality
Ohio doc loses medical license for TikTok livestreams
FIFA to offer 20K free tickets for Women's WC in NZ
A year of cosmic wonder with the James Webb telescope