PM Modi asks people to set up micro containment zones as Covid-19 cases mount

Faced with a massive surge in Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the people to set up micro containment zones on their own to curb the spread of the disease and pitched for zero wastage during the vaccination drive.

In a message to mark the launch of ‘Tika Utsav’, a four-day mega vaccination drive from April 11 to 14, the Prime Minister renewed his appeal not to step out of homes if it was not required and wear face masks to succeed in the war against Covid-19.

The mega vaccination drive was launched on Sunday when India reported a record 1.52 lakh fresh cases of Covid-19 in a single day and Chief Ministers of some states complained about shortage of vaccines and urged the Centre to step up supplies.

He also asked families and members of the society to take lead in setting up micro containment zones in case of anyone getting the infectious disease, insisting that this was an important way to fight the disease in a densely populated country like India.

“Our success will be decided by how much aware we are about micro containment zones. Our success will be decided by us not stepping outside homes when not needed. Our success will be decided by those eligible for the vaccine. Our success will be decided by how much we adhere to wearing masks and following other protocols,” he said.

The Prime Minister outlined three responsibilities for every citizen in the fight against Covid-19. “Each one, vaccinate one, each one, treat one, and each one, save one,” he said.

The drive drew a lot of criticism from leaders of opposition parties. “What India needs? - Jobs & Jabs. What BJP Government gives? - Jumlas & Jibes,” Rahul Gandhi said adding that vaccine shortage was a grave issue and not an ‘utsav’ (celebration).

The Prime Minister said anyone eligible for the vaccine should get it, and urged the society and administration to make full efforts.

“We have to move towards optimum utilisation of the country's vaccination capacity. This is a way to augment our capacity,” he said.

In these four days of the vaccination drive, targets have to be set at personal, societal and administration's level, all efforts be made to meet them, Modi said.

“I have full confidence that with this people's participation, awareness and fulfilling our responsibility, we will again be successful in containing coronavirus,” the prime minister said.