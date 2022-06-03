PM Modi remembers Mahatma Gandhi on World Bicycle Day

PM Modi asks people to take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi on World Bicycle Day

Modi posted a picture of Gandhi riding a cycle with a message on Twitter

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 03 2022, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2022, 14:21 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters File Photo

On the occasion of the World Bicycle Day on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle.

Modi posted a picture of Gandhi riding a cycle with a message on Twitter. 

Read: Cycling: what's the way forward?

The United Nations General Assembly in 2018 had declared June 3 as the World Bicycle Day to promote this simple and healthy mode of transport, which is also considered environment-friendly. 

Modi tweeted, "Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE). It is World Bicycle Day today and who better than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle."

 

Narendra Modi
Mahatma Gandhi
cycling
India News

