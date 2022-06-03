PM Modi asks people to take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi on World Bicycle Day

On the occasion of the World Bicycle Day on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle.
Modi posted a picture of Gandhi riding a cycle with a message on Twitter.
The United Nations General Assembly in 2018 had declared June 3 as the World Bicycle Day to promote this simple and healthy mode of transport, which is also considered environment-friendly.
Modi tweeted, "Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE). It is World Bicycle Day today and who better than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle."
Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE).
It is World Bicycle Day today and who better than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. pic.twitter.com/r6hclQGjkd
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2022
