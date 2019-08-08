PM Modi assures 'elections will be held' in J-K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on Thursday about the Jammu and Kashmir situation, said that it will not be Union Territory for long while Ladakh will stay as a Union Territory.

Speaking of the current political situation of Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said: "With the removal of Article 370, the Central Government has taken a very careful decision to put Jammu and Kashmir directly under the Central Government for some period. Ever since the Governor's rule has been there, the administration there is directly in touch with the central government".

Article 370 abrogated from Jammu and Kashmir | live updates

"We all want the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections to be held in the coming time, a new government, a Chief Minister", Modi said, adding "I assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that you will have the opportunity to choose your representatives in a completely transparent environment with a lot of honesty". He also said that "Articles 370 and 35A gave Jammu and Kashmir nothing but separatism, terrorism, familism and rampant corruption in the systems".

Articles 370 and 35A, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, were revoked on August 6. Following the abrogation. the state was reorganised, with Ladakh becoming a Union Territory without a legislature and Jammu and Kashmir becoming a Union Territory with a legislature.