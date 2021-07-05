PM Modi Speech Highlights: Vaccination in the only hope to emerge out of this pandemic successfully, says Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his thoughts at the Co-WIN Global Conclave held on Monday as India will offer the Co-WIN platform as a digital public good to other countries to run their own Covid-19 inoculation drives. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
Key takeaways from PM Modi's speech at Co-WIN Global Conclave
Co-WIN can be customised by a lot of countries according to their local details: PM Modi.
Technology is integral to our fight against COVID-19. Luckily, the software is one area in which there are no resource constraints: PM Modi
Vaccination in the only hope to emerge out of this pandemic successfully. India adopted a digitalised approach right from the beginning: PM Modi.
Experience shows that no nation, however powerful, can solve a challenge like this alone: PM Modi.
I convey my sincere condolences for all the lives lost to the pandemic, in all the countries.There is no parallel to such a pandemic in a hundred years: PM Modi.
About 50 countries, including Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama and Uganda, have shown interest in adopting Co-WIN, a digital platform, to run their vaccination drives, Dr R S Sharma, the CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA), had said recently.
Pregnant women can now register on Co-WIN, walk in for Covid-19 vaccine: Health Ministry
The Health Ministry on Friday approved vaccination of pregnant women for Covid-19 as recommended by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).
India's new Covid cases fall below 40,000; 723 more deaths
India on Monday recorded 39,796new Covid-19 cases and 723 deaths, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.
