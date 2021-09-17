PM Modi bats for fighting radicalisation, extremism at SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that growing radicalisation is the biggest threat to nations.

Addressing an SCO Summit on its 20th anniversary, PM Modi said, "We cannot deviate from the path of moderation."

"The 20th anniversary of SCO is the right time to think about the future of SCO. The biggest challenges in this area are related to peace, security, and trust deficit, and the root cause of these problems is increasing radicalisation. Recent developments in Afghanistan have made this challenge clear."

He also welcomed Iran as a new member country of the SCO.

This is the first SCO meet after the Taliban took over Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US troops.

