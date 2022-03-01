PM Modi briefs President on various issues including Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met President Ram Nath Kovind and briefed him on various issues, including the situation in Ukraine.

According to the government sources, Modi updated him about the government's efforts to evacuate Indian nationals from the war-torn country under the recently launched 'Operation Ganga'.

He also updated him that over 1,600 Indian students have been evacuated from Ukraine till this morning as the seventh Air India Express flight landed in Mumbai with 182 Indians, mostly students, who departed from Budapest (Hungary) at midnight Monday.

Modi further updated him that he had directed the Ministry of External Affairs officials to make proper arrangements for the students who will be coming to Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania till they depart for India.

Detailing the initiatives, the Prime Minister also apprised the President that four senior Cabinet Ministers are departing to the neighbouring countries Poland, Hungary Slovakia and Romania as his 'Special Envoy' to oversee the evacuation mission and with the visit of four senior ministers to various nations will energise the evacuation efforts, the sources said.

He also updated Kovind that India will extend help to people from the neighbouring countries and developing countries who are stranded in Ukraine under India's motto of the world being one family.

The first consignment of relief supplies to Ukraine to deal with the humanitarian situation on Ukraine's borders would be dispatched Tuesday, the Prime Minister informed the President.

Prime Minister Modi is personally monitoring the situation and he has already chaired three high-level meetings till Monday evening.

The Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is leaving for Romania and Moldova, Kiren Rijiju to Slovakia, Hardeep Singh Puri to Hungary and Gen VK Singh (Retd) will be going to Poland to oversee the evacuation of Indian nationals.