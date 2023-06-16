PM calls for deliberations on global food security

PM Modi calls for deliberations on global food security at ongoing G20 Agri Ministers conference

PM Modi said farmers all over the country are taking up natural farming by not using synthetic fertilisers.

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jun 16 2023, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 13:11 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Stating that the agriculture sector is facing several challenges globally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the G20 Agriculture Ministers Meeting to deliberate on how to undertake collective action for achieving global food security. In a video message to the three-day meeting underway in Hyderabad, Modi said climate change is causing extreme weather events more and more frequently, and these challenges are felt most by the global South.

Also Read | PM Modi to visit US, Egypt from June 20 to 25: MEA

"Globally, agriculture provides livelihood for over 2.5 billion people. In the global South, agriculture accounts for almost 30 per cent of the GDP and over 60 per cent of jobs and today this sector faces several challenges. The supply chain disruption caused by the pandemic has been worsened by the impact of geopolitical tensions," the Prime Minister said.

"Climate change is causing extreme weather events, more and more frequently. These challenges are felt most by the global South," Modi added.

He said India's policy is the fusion of "back to basics and march to future" even as the country is promoting natural farming as well as technology-enabled agriculture.

Modi said farmers all over the country are taking up natural farming by not using synthetic fertilisers or pesticides with a focus on rejuvenating mother Earth.

G20
Narendra Modi
Food Security
India News
Climate Change
Hyderabad

