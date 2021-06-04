PM Modi calls Mauritius PM, condoles death of Anerood Jugnauth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called his counterpart in Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, to convey condolences on the demise of his father Anerood Jugnauth, the former leader of the island nation in Indian Ocean.

The Prime Minister recalled Anerood Jugnauth's long public life in Mauritius, during which he served as both Prime Minister and President for many years.

India will observe state mourning on Saturday as a mark of respect for the former leader of Mauritius.

Highlighting the deep respect for Anerood Jugnauth in India, including among all political parties, the Prime Minister appreciated the seminal role he played in the evolution of India's very special friendship with Mauritius, according to a press-release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Modi called him a 'proud Pravasi Bharatiya' and said that India had been privileged to honour him with both the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman and the Padma Vibhushan.