PM Modi chairs Cabinet meeting, will speak to Putin soon

Putin announced the launch of the military offensive against Ukraine on Thursday

  • Feb 24 2022, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 22:09 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Thursday after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine.

Soon after the meeting, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla said Modi is scheduled to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin soon.

Besides Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were seen in a video of the meeting shared by official sources.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri who are not part of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) were in the meeting.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, also attended the meeting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and announced the launch of the military offensive against Ukraine on Thursday, also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to consequences they had "never seen". 

