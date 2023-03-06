PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review preparedness for hot weather conditions this summer

PM chairs meet to review preparedness for summer

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 06 2023, 19:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 19:58 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness for the hot weather conditions during the upcoming summer season and called for preparing separate awareness material for different stake-holders like common citizens, medical professionals, local body authorities and disaster response teams.

The PMO, in a statement, said Modi was briefed about the weather forecast for the next few months and on the likelihood of a normal monsoon and their impact on Rabi crops.

He was also briefed about disasters related to heat, mitigation measures and preparedness of medical infrastructure, the PMO said.

The Food Corporation of India was asked take measures to ensure optimal storage of grains in extreme weather conditions, it said.

Modi instructed India Meteorological Department to prepare daily weather forecasts in a manner which makes predictions easy to interpret and disseminate.

He also stressed the need for detailed fire audits of all hospitals.

