PM Modi chairs meeting, 4 ministers to travel to neighbouring Ukraine countries to coordinate Indian evacuation

Stepping up its efforts to evacuate Indian students stranded in war-hit Ukraine, the Centre on Monday decided that Union ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and V K Singh will travel to its neighbouring countries to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students, government sources said.
These ministers will be going there as "special envoys" of India, they said.
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Track live updates on the Russia Ukraine crisis here
Several ministers, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, also attended the meeting.
Modi had chaired a meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Sunday too and had asserted that ensuring the safety of Indian students and evacuating them is the government's top priority.
It was also decided at the meeting to further enhance cooperation with the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to expedite the evacuation of Indian students, sources had said.
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics | Ukraine fights back against Russian assault
DH Radio | Poll Whistle: Dynamics of Manipur elections
Sonic's breakout leaves Sega hoping for more
Rooftop rescues in play as Australia floods
Ukraine-made cargo plane Mriya burnt in shelling
DH Toon | US wants somebody to listen!
Key questions after Putin's nuclear announcement
Experts warn end of Omicron surge isn't end of pandemic
In Pics | European countries that depend on Russian gas
Ukraine crisis: Is the heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real?