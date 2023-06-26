PM Modi chairs meeting with senior ministers

PM Modi chairs meeting with senior ministers

Senior officials including P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, were also present.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 26 2023, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 14:29 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting with senior cabinet colleagues and officials soon after his return from State visits to the US and Egypt.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Urban Affairs and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Also Read | Modi fans’ faith in democracy is one question deep

Senior officials including P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, were also present.

Modi arrived here in the early hours of Monday from State visits to the US and Egypt.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'The Kerala Story' makers announce next film 'Bastar'

'The Kerala Story' makers announce next film 'Bastar'

7 Indian restaurants among world's best eateries

7 Indian restaurants among world's best eateries

Isro’s training programme open to more students

Isro’s training programme open to more students

No room for elephants

No room for elephants

REC to lend Rs 3,045 cr for Bengaluru Metro Phase 2

REC to lend Rs 3,045 cr for Bengaluru Metro Phase 2

Game Point hosts Queer Badminton League in Bengaluru

Game Point hosts Queer Badminton League in Bengaluru

Sutirtha, Ayhika clinch WTT Contender tournament title

Sutirtha, Ayhika clinch WTT Contender tournament title

DH Toon | 'Declared' Emergency gathers condemnation

DH Toon | 'Declared' Emergency gathers condemnation

 