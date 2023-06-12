PM Modi chairs review meet as cyclone Biparjoy nears

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of the government as well as that of Gujarat officials to deal with cyclone Biparjoy, directing senior officials to ensure that people in vulnerable areas are safely evacuated by the state government. He also asked officials to ensure the maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health, drinking water etcetera, and that they be restored immediately in the event of any damages.

The prime minister asked for a round-the-clock functioning of control rooms, and directed that the safety of animals also be ensured. The meeting was also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Principal Secretary to PM PK Mishra, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officers.

During the meeting, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials informed the prime minister that cyclone Biparjoy is expected to cross Saurashtra and Kutch and is likely to make a landfall between Gujarat’s Mandvi and Pakistan's Karachi, by noon of June 15, as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.

Officials said that this is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat, including extremely heavy falls in Kutch, Dwarka and Jamnagar, and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi amd Junagarh districts of Gujarat on June 14-15. IMD officials said that they have been issuing regular bulletins since the onset of the cyclonic system on June 6 with the latest forecast issued to all the states and concerned agencies.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), too, has been reviewing the situation and the NDRF has pre-positioned 12 teams, equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipment etcetera, with 15 more teams on standby. The Indian Coast Guard and the Navy have also deployed ships and helicopters for relief, search and rescue operations. “Air Force and Engineer task force units of the Army, with boats and rescue equipment, are on standby for deployment. Surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out serial surveillance along the coast. Disaster Relief teams (DRTs) and Medical Teams (MTs) of Army, Navy and Coast Guard are on standby,” the government said in a release.

The prime minister was also briefed about the measures taken by the Gujarat government, where Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel held review meetings with the district administration officials. “Cabinet Secretary and Home Secretary are in continuous touch with the Chief Secretary of Gujarat and Central Ministries and Agencies concerned,” the government said.