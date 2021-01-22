PM Modi cites India's Gabba win to highlight significance of 'positive mindset'

PM cites Gabba win to show value of positive mindset

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 22 2021, 12:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2021, 12:15 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cited Indian cricket team's win against Australia at the Gabba to show that positive mindset leads to positive results, which is the essence of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

While speaking at Tezpur University convocation, PM Modi said, students must strive to create Atmanirbhar Bharat. "New opportunities opening up in Northeast with improved connectivity, health care and education," he said. 

Lauding the young Indian cricket team, the prime minister said that "one should learn to take risks and overcome the fear of failure."

He added that Atmanirbhar Bharat mission has become part of our everyday life. 

More to follow...

