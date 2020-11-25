PM Modi condoles death of Maulana Kalbe Sadiq

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on Wednesday at the death of All India Muslim Personal Law Board vice president Maulana Kalbe Sadiq and said he made notable efforts towards social harmony and brotherhood.
In a tweet, Modi expressed condolences to his family members and others.
ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड के उपाध्यक्ष रहे मौलाना कल्बे सादिक के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ। उन्होंने सामाजिक सद्भावना और भाईचारे के लिए उल्लेखनीय प्रयास किया। उनके परिजनों और चाहने वालों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं।
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2020
Sadiq, a prominent Shia cleric, passed away in Lucknow on Tuesday. He was 83.
