PM Modi condoles death of Maulana Kalbe Sadiq

Sadiq, a prominent Shia cleric, passed away in Lucknow on Tuesday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 25 2020, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 15:19 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on Wednesday at the death of All India Muslim Personal Law Board vice president Maulana Kalbe Sadiq and said he made notable efforts towards social harmony and brotherhood.

In a tweet, Modi expressed condolences to his family members and others.

Sadiq, a prominent Shia cleric, passed away in Lucknow on Tuesday. He was 83. 

