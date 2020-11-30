PM condoles death of Rajasthan BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari

PM condoles death of Rajasthan BJP leader Kiran Maheshwari

Maheshwari passed away due to Covid-19 in Gurugram on Sunday night

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 30 2020, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2020, 13:28 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Condoling the death of Rajasthan BJP leader Kiran Maheshwari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that she had made numerous efforts to work towards the progress of the state, and empower the poor and marginalised.

Maheshwari,59, had tested positive for coronavirus and died at a hospital in Gururgram on Sunday night. 

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted Modi's condolence message, "Pained by the untimely demise of Kiran Maheshwari Ji. Be it as MP, MLA or Cabinet Minister in the Rajasthan Government, she made numerous efforts to work towards the progress of the state and empower the poor as well as marginalised. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BJP
Rajasthan
Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Farmers brave cold, violence, stand firm on demands

Farmers brave cold, violence, stand firm on demands

Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes

Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes

Messi, Barcelona remember Maradona in winning style

Messi, Barcelona remember Maradona in winning style

The Lead: Avinash on his 'rare role' in Kannada cinema

The Lead: Avinash on his 'rare role' in Kannada cinema

DH Toon | PM fails to address farmers' 'Mann Ki Baat'

DH Toon | PM fails to address farmers' 'Mann Ki Baat'

More marvels? ASI plans big dig at Hampi

More marvels? ASI plans big dig at Hampi

Recycling: Scientists turn rural school self-reliant

Recycling: Scientists turn rural school self-reliant

 