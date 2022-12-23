PM Modi condoles demise of Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana, saying he was popular across generations for his remarkable acting skills and diverse roles.
Known for his villain and other character roles, Satyanarayana passed away in Hyderabad due to age-related ailments. He was 87.
He acted in more than 700 films in a career spanning about six decades and had been unwell for some time.
Modi tweeted, "Pained by the passing away of noted film personality Shri Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu. He was popular across generations for his remarkable acting skills and diverse roles. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."
