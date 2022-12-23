PM condoles death of Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana

PM Modi condoles demise of Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana

Known for his villain and other character roles, Satyanarayana passed away in Hyderabad due to age-related ailments. He was 87

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 23 2022, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2022, 15:19 ist
Modi tweeted, 'Pained by the passing away of noted film personality Shri Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu.' Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana, saying he was popular across generations for his remarkable acting skills and diverse roles.

Known for his villain and other character roles, Satyanarayana passed away in Hyderabad due to age-related ailments. He was 87.

He acted in more than 700 films in a career spanning about six decades and had been unwell for some time.

Modi tweeted, "Pained by the passing away of noted film personality Shri Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu. He was popular across generations for his remarkable acting skills and diverse roles. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News

What's Brewing

Messi to be on Argentine bill after World Cup win?

Messi to be on Argentine bill after World Cup win?

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

97 jumbos taken out of Assam since 2006, not returned

97 jumbos taken out of Assam since 2006, not returned

Food street shop owners excited about makeover

Food street shop owners excited about makeover

Homebakers dish out rich cakes, Christmas treats

Homebakers dish out rich cakes, Christmas treats

Two students offer hugs to Church Street visitors

Two students offer hugs to Church Street visitors

DH Toon | 'All quiet on the LAC'

DH Toon | 'All quiet on the LAC'

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

 