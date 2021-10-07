PM Modi condoles loss of lives due to house collapse in Belagavi; announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives due to a house collapse in Belagavi district and has announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to paid to the next of kin of the deceased.

Seven of a family had died when a house collapsed at Badal-Ankalgi village in Belagavi district on Wednesday evening following heavy rain.

Of the seven, five died on the spot and two on the way to hospital. Two of the deceased were girls of about eight years, police sources have said.

"The loss of lives due to a house collapse in Belagavi, Karnataka is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved kin in this hour of sadness. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of the deceased: PM Narendra Modi," the PMO tweeted.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday had announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of each of the deceased.

He even spoke over the phone to Bheemappa, the surviving member of the family, last night and assured him of all help from the government.

