PM Modi condoles loss of lives during wedding ritual in Kushinagar

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in UP's Kushinagar

PTI
PTI,
  Feb 17 2022, 10:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 10:57 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: IANS Photo

Condoling the loss of lives during a wedding ritual at Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the incident as heart-rending.   

He extended his condolences to the families of victims and wished a quick recovery for the injured. The local administration is offering all possible help, Modi said in a tweet. 

Thirteen women and children died after falling into a well while performing a marriage ritual.     

The incident took place at Naurangiya Tola village when an iron grille, they were sitting on, broke. 

