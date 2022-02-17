PM Modi condoles loss of lives during wedding ritual in Kushinagar

Condoling the loss of lives during a wedding ritual at Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the incident as heart-rending.

He extended his condolences to the families of victims and wished a quick recovery for the injured. The local administration is offering all possible help, Modi said in a tweet.

Thirteen women and children died after falling into a well while performing a marriage ritual.

The incident took place at Naurangiya Tola village when an iron grille, they were sitting on, broke.

