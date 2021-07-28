PM condoles loss of lives in Barabanki road accident

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Barabanki road accident

At least 18 people were killed and 25 injured after a truck hit a double-decker bus in Barabanki late on Tuesday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Jul 28 2021, 11:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 11:22 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

In a tweet, Modi said he has also spoken to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and arrangements are being made for the proper treatment of the injured.

At least 18 people were killed and 25 injured after a truck hit a double-decker bus in Barabanki late on Tuesday night, police said.

The axle of the bus had broken down and it was parked on the road. Some passengers were standing outside the bus while others were sitting inside at the time of the incident, they said.

Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.

The rescue operation is currently underway at the accident site, the police said.

Narendra Modi
BJP
Uttar Pardesh
Road accident
India News

