PM Modi congratulates French president Macron on his re-election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election, and said he looked forward to continue working together with him to deepen the India-France strategic partnership.
Congratulations to my friend @EmmanuelMacron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2022
Macron comfortably won a second term on Sunday. The second five-year term for the 44-year-old centrist spared France and Europe the seismic upheaval of having firebrand populist Marine Le Pen at the helm.
