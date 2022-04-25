PM Modi congratulates French president Macron on his re-election

Modi congratulates French president Macron on poll win

Macron comfortably won a second term on Sunday, beating right-wing contestant Marine Le Pen

  • Apr 25 2022, 10:32 ist
Modi with Macron in 2019. Credit: AP/PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election, and said he looked forward to continue working together with him to deepen the India-France strategic partnership.

Macron comfortably won a second term on Sunday. The second five-year term for the 44-year-old centrist spared France and Europe the seismic upheaval of having firebrand populist Marine Le Pen at the helm. 

"Congratulations to my friend Emmanuel Macron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership," Modi tweeted.

