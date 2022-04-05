PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy win

PM congratulates Grammy winner Falguni Shah

Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won the award for 'A Colorful World' in the best children's album category

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 05 2022, 10:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2022, 10:31 ist
PM Modi and Falguni Shah. Credit: PTI/ IANS Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated New York-based Indian singer Falguni Shah for winning a Grammy Award.

Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won the award for 'A Colorful World' in the best children's album category.

"Congratulations to Falguni Shah on winning the award for the Best Children's Music Album at the Grammys. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours," Modi tweeted.

Shah, who is in her early 40s, has trained in Hindustani Classical music in the Jaipur musical tradition and in the Benares style of thumri under Kaumudi Munshi and semi-classical music from Uday Mazumdar.

Shah moved to the US in 2000 and her subsequent career there led her to collaborate with the likes of Yo-Yo Ma, Wyclef Jean, Philip Glass, Ricky Martin, Blues Traveler and A R Rahman, among others.

