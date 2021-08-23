PM Modi congratulates Indian athletes, wrestlers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian players for their performance in the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi and in the junior world wrestling competition.

"Picking speed and success! Congratulations to our athletes for bringing home 2 Silver medals and a Bronze medal at @WAU20Nairobi21. Athletics is gaining popularity across India and this is a great sign for the times to come. Best wishes to our hardworking athletes," Modi tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "More power to the talented wrestlers! At the Junior World Wrestling Championships 2021, our Men's and Women's contingent comes back with a total of 11 medals including 4 Silvers. Kudos to the team for the success and best wishes for their future endeavours."

