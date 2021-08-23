PM Modi congratulates Indian athletes, wrestlers

PM Modi congratulates Indian athletes, wrestlers

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 23 2021, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2021, 16:39 ist
PM Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian players for their performance in the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi and in the junior world wrestling competition.

"Picking speed and success! Congratulations to our athletes for bringing home 2 Silver medals and a Bronze medal at @WAU20Nairobi21. Athletics is gaining popularity across India and this is a great sign for the times to come. Best wishes to our hardworking athletes," Modi tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "More power to the talented wrestlers! At the Junior World Wrestling Championships 2021, our Men's and Women's contingent comes back with a total of 11 medals including 4 Silvers. Kudos to the team for the success and best wishes for their future endeavours."

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
athletes

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mercedes-Benz launches AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe

Mercedes-Benz launches AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe

The art of the deal: US envoy behind Taliban's return

The art of the deal: US envoy behind Taliban's return

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Health insurance: What is waiting, survival period?

Health insurance: What is waiting, survival period?

The ethnic mosaic of Afghanistan

The ethnic mosaic of Afghanistan

 