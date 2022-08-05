PM Modi congratulates India's medal winners at CWG

PM Modi also hailed Murali Sreeshankar for winning silver medal in the men's long jump

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 05 2022, 11:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 11:59 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Sudhir on winning gold in para powerlifting at the Commonwealth Games and lauded him for his consistent performance.

He also hailed Murali Sreeshankar for winning silver medal in the men's long jump, noting that it is after decades India has won podium finish in the event at the CWG.

Sreeshankar clinched the silver to give India its second medal in athletics at the Games in Birmingham on Thursday.

Sudhir claimed the gold medal in men's heavyweight para powerlifting event on Thursday.

Modi tweeted, "M Sreeshankar's Silver medal at the CWG is a special one. It is after decades that India has won a medal in Men's long jump at the CWG. His performance augurs well for the future of Indian athletics. Congratulations to him. May he keep excelling in the times to come."

Lauding Sudhir, he tweeted, "A great start to the CWG 2022 para-sports medal count by Sudhir! He wins a prestigious Gold and shows yet again his dedication and determination. He has been consistently performing well on the field. Congratulations and best wishes to him for all upcoming endeavours."

