PM Modi congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar, says proud moment for India to have 'Kisan Putra VP'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Jagdeep Dhankhar to congratulate him on his victory in the vice presidential election with resounding support across party lines, and said it was a proud moment for India to have a "kisan putra" (farmer's son) as vice president.

Soon after Dhankhar was declared as the winner with a huge vote share of over 74 per cent, the highest in the last six vice-presidential elections, Modi met the vice president-elect at the residence of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and greeted him with a bouquet.

The prime minister later thanked all those MPs who voted for Dhankhar.

"At a time when India marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are proud to be having a Kisan Putra Vice President who has excellent legal knowledge and intellectual prowess," Modi tweeted.

"Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji on being elected India's Vice President with resounding support across party lines. I am confident he will be an outstanding Vice President. Our nation will gain tremendously from his intellect and wisdom," he said.

Dhankhar got 528 votes in his favour against 182 bagged by the joint opposition candidate, Margaret Alva.