PM Modi congratulates Japan's new PM Fumio Kishida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated his new Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

“Congratulations and best wishes to the new Prime Minister of Japan, H.E. Kishida Fumio. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the Flag of India-Flag of Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and advance peace and prosperity in our region and beyond,” the Prime Minister posted on Twitter, tagging the new Japanese Prime Minister.

Kishida was officially elected as the 100th Prime Minister of Japan on Monday after winning a majority of votes in both Houses of Parliament. He will succeed Yoshihide Suga, who last month decided to step down less than a year after taking over as the Prime Minister of the country.

The Delhi Metro tweeted congratulating the new Japanese Prime Minister.

“Delhi Metro Rail Corporation would like to congratulate H.E. Fumio Kishida on taking charge as the new Prime Minister of Japan. His Excellency had visited Delhi Metro several times in various capacities,” it tweeted.

Kishida visited New Delhi when he was Foreign Minister of Japan from 2012 to 2017.

Modi held a meeting with Suga in Washington on September 23 last where he told him that he would look forward to welcoming the next Prime Minister of Japan to India for the India-Japan annual summit in the near future.

The annual summit between India and Japan could not take place in 2019 and 2020.

Modi and then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe were expected to meet in Guwahati in December 2019, but the summit was cancelled in view of widespread agitation in the city as well as the rest of the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The summit could not take place in 2020 too due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After Kishida took over as the new Japanese PM, New Delhi and Tokyo are likely to explore possibilities of restarting the tradition of holding annual summits.

