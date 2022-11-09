PM Modi congratulates new CJI Justice Chandrachud

PM Modi congratulates Justice Chandrachud on being sworn in as CJI

Justice Chandrachud was administered oath by President Droupadi Murmu as the 50th Chief Justice of India

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 09 2022, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 15:30 ist
Narendra Modi, Justice D Y Chandrachud. Credit: PTI Photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Justice D Y Chandrachud on being sworn in as the Chief Justice of India, wishing him a fruitful tenure.

Justice Chandrachud was administered oath by President Droupadi Murmu as the 50th Chief Justice of India.

Also Read | Justice D Y Chandrachud sworn in as 50th Chief Justice of India

"Congratulations to Dr Justice D Y Chandrachud on being sworn in as India's Chief Justice. Wishing him a fruitful tenure ahead," the prime minister tweeted.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also took to Twitter to congratulate Justice Chandrachud.

"Heartiest congratulations Dr Justice DY Chandrachud on being appointed as the 50th Chief Justice Of India. Best wishes to him and look forward to work in very close coordination to ensure speedy delivery of justice," he wrote.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
DY Chandrachud
Chief Justice of India
Narendra Modi
Kiren Rijiju 
Droupadi Murmu

What's Brewing

In Pics | Countries with the most nuclear reactors

In Pics | Countries with the most nuclear reactors

DH Radio | T20 World Cup: Can India crack...

DH Radio | T20 World Cup: Can India crack...

Can AI write better recipes than humans?

Can AI write better recipes than humans?

When a demotion led to a detonation

When a demotion led to a detonation

Kantara: Caught in cultural crossfire

Kantara: Caught in cultural crossfire

 