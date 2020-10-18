PM Modi congratulates Jacinda Ardern on poll win

PM Modi congratulates New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern on poll win

Ardern won a second term in office on Saturday in an election landslide of historic proportions

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 18 2020, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2020, 15:08 ist
Credit: Twitter Photo (@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern for securing a second term in office and said he looked forward to working together for taking the bilateral relationship to a higher level. 

Ardern won a second term in office on Saturday in an election landslide of historic proportions.

Also read: Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party wins New Zealand election, opposition concedes

In his tweet, Modi said, "My heartiest congratulations to the PM of New Zealand @jacindaardern on her resounding victory.Recall our last meet a year ago and look forward to working together for taking India-NZ relationship to a higher level." 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jacinda Ardern
New Zealand
India
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Why people pay so much to eat on grounded planes

Why people pay so much to eat on grounded planes

This Trump painting may fetch $750,000 before election

This Trump painting may fetch $750,000 before election

How to tell a great bedtime story

How to tell a great bedtime story

Has the drug-based approach to mental illness failed?

Has the drug-based approach to mental illness failed?

The philosophy of Idli

The philosophy of Idli

Whose culture is it anyway?

Whose culture is it anyway?

 