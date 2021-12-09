PM Modi congratulates Olaf Scholz on being elected Germany's Chancellor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Olaf Scholz on being elected Germany's Chancellor and said he looks forward to working closely with him to further strengthen the India-Germany strategic partnership.
Germany's parliament elected Scholz as the country's ninth post-World War II chancellor on Wednesday, opening a new era for the European Union nation after Angela Merkel's 16-year tenure.
"My heartiest congratulations to @OlafScholz on being elected as the Federal Chancellor of Germany," Modi tweeted.
Meine herzlichen Glückwünsche an @OlafScholz zur Wahl zum Bundeskanzler Deutschlands. Ich freue mich auf eine enge Zusammenarbeit zur weiteren Stärkung der strategischen Partnerschaft zwischen Indien und Deutschland.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2021
"I look forward to working closely to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership between India and Germany" he said.
