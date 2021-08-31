PM Modi constitutes high-level group to monitor Afghanistan developments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has constituted a high-level group comprising his National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the senior officials to monitor the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Sources said the group had been asked to focus on New Delhi’s immediate priorities of repatriating India’s citizens from Afghanistan as well as evacuating the citizens of Afghanistan, especially the minority Sikhs and Hindus. New Delhi is also keen to ensure that the territory of Afghanistan is not used in any manner for terrorism directed against India.

The high-level group constituted by the PM has been monitoring the ground situation in Afghanistan and international reactions, including the resolution adopted by the United Nations Security Council on Monday, sources said.

The US on Tuesday completed the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan, ending a two-decade war and leaving the country in the hands of the Taliban.

There is still no clarity on the formation of a government in Kabul, over two weeks after the Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital city.

The UN Security Council, under India's presidency, on Monday adopted a resolution demanding that territory of Afghanistan not be used to threaten any country or shelter terrorists.