PM dedicates Rewari-Madar freight corridor to nation

PM Modi dedicates Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor to nation

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jan 07 2021, 13:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 13:35 ist
PM Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated the 306-km New Rewari-New Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) to the nation.

Through video-conferencing, Modi also flagged off the world's first double-stack long-haul 1.5-km-long container train hauled by electric traction from New Ateli-New Kishangarh.

On this occasion, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were also present.

The New Rewari-New Madar section of the WDFC is situated in Haryana --approximately 79 km in Mahendragarh and Rewari districts -- and Rajasthan --approximately 227 km in Jaipur, Ajmer, Sikar, Nagaur and Alwar districts. 

