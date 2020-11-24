PM Modi dials Tamil Nadu, Puducherry CMs over Cyclone Nivar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Shri Edappadi K Palaniswami and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM Shri @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas."

Also read — Cyclonic storm Nivar intensifies, brings heavy rainfall

Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM Shri @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2020

The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Nivar' on Tuesday morning. It will in all probability make landfall around Puducherry on Wednesday evening as a severe cyclonic storm, prompting the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry governments to mount massive efforts to minimise damage.

Also read — Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace for Cyclone Nivar; mount massive efforts to minimise damage

When cyclone Nivar makes its landfall, it is likely to pack winds with a speed of 100-110 km per hour gusting to 120 km per hour. Chennai and its neighbouring areas are experiencing heavy rainfall since Monday night with the metropolis recording 42.31 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Tuesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts for the next 24 hours and warned of flooding, disruption of electricity and water services, possible damage to roads, and some areas getting inundated.