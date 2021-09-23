PM Modi discusses boosting India’s defence tech with General Atomics chief executive

PM discusses defence tech with General Atomics CEO

Lall appreciated the recent policy changes to accelerate defence and emerging technology manufacturing and augment capacity building in India

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Sep 23 2021, 23:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 23:08 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corporation Vivek Lall. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Indian-American Chief Executive of General Atomics Vivek Lall and held talks on strengthening India’s defence technology sector, including its strides in drone technology and the path-breaking reforms and the Production-Linked Incentive scheme.

Lall, a prominent Indian-American aerospace and defence expert who played key roles in some of the major defence deals between India and the US, was last year appointed as the Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corporation at its headquarters in San Diego, California.

Also Read | PM Modi meets leading American CEOs from key sectors

Lall appreciated the recent policy changes to accelerate defence and emerging technology manufacturing and augment capacity building in India in his talks with the prime minister, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

“They spoke about strengthening the defence technology sector in India,” it said.

“Discussing a subject of the future, which has captured the imagination of the present. Mr. Vivek Lall of @GeneralAtomics Global Corporation interacted with PM @narendramodi. They discussed India's strides in drone technology, including the path-breaking reforms and PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme,” the Office of Prime Minister Modi said on Twitter.

General Atomics (GA) is one of the world’s leading privately held nuclear and defense companies. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

