PM Modi discusses coronavirus situation with Lankan Prez, Mauritius PM

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 23 2020, 15:54 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 15:54 ist

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday discussed the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

Sri Lanka is fighting COVID-19 effectively under Rajapaksa's leadership, Modi wrote on Twitter.

"India will continue to support our close maritime neighbour in dealing with the pandemic and its economic impact," he said.

The two, the prime minister said, agreed to accelerate Indian-assisted development projects in Sri Lanka and also strengthen investment links.

Modi congratulated Prime Minister Jugnauth for successfully controlling COVID-19 in Mauritius.

"Our people share warm and specialities, based on shared culture and values. Indians will stand by their Mauritian brothers and sisters at this difficult time," he said.

An official statement later said President Rajapaksa briefed Modi on the steps being taken by his government to restart economic activity.

"In this context, both leaders agreed on the need to accelerate Indian-assisted development projects in Sri Lanka. They also discussed the possibilities of promoting investments and value-addition in Sri Lanka by the Indian private sector," the statement said.

During the conversation, Modi conveyed his best wishes for the health and wellbeing of Sri Lankan people. 

