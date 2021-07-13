PM Modi expresses anguish at Yashpal Sharma's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed anguish at the death of former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma and called him an inspiration for teammates, fans as well as budding cricketers.
India's 1983 World Cup hero, who was admired for being a gutsy middle-order batsman, died after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. Sharma was 66 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.
"Shri Yashpal Sharma Ji was a much beloved member of the Indian cricket team, including the legendary 1983 squad. He was an inspiration for teammates, fans as well as budding cricketers. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said on Twitter.
