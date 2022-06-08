PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Barmer road accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Rajasthan's Barmer district and expressed condolences to the families of victims.

Eight members of a family, including two minors, were killed and one injured in a collision between an SUV and a trailer in Barmer, police said.

"The road accident in Barmer in Rajasthan is very sad. I express my deep condolences to the families who have lost their lives. May God give them strength in this hour of grief," Modi said in a tweet.

The incident took place around 11.55 pm on Monday near the mega highway under Guda Malani police station area. The victims were going from Sediya in Jalore district to Kandhi Ki Dhani in Guda Malani to attend a wedding function, police said.