PM Modi extends free ration scheme for poor till November

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the poor would continue to get free food grains till November as the country fights against Covid-19.

Modi, in his address to the nation, said the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY), which grants five kg free food grains per person a month over and above the National Food Security Act entitlements, has been extended till Diwali.

“Till November, 80 crore people will get free ration as per their entitlements. Our only intention is to ensure that no one sleeps with an empty stomach,” Modi said.

The PMGKAY was introduced last year for three months after the government had announced a lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The scheme was later extended till November.

In April 2021, the Centre had re-introduced the PMGKAY initiative for two months – May and June – as the country battled the second wave of Covid-19.

According to the government, it had provided 28 lakh tonne foodgrains free of cost to about 55 crore beneficiaries in May through ration shops under PMGKAY.

Under the PMGKAY last year, over 200 lakh tonne of free food grains were provided amounting to a fiscal outgo of over Rs 75,000 crore, covering 80.96 crore NFSA beneficiaries.