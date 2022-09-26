PM Modi extends greetings on Navratri

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 26 2022, 09:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2022, 10:57 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the beginning of Navratri and wished them happiness, fortune and good health.

"May this auspicious occasion of faith and belief infuse new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone's life. Jai Mata Di," Modi tweeted.

Narendra Modi
India News
Navratri
Navaratri

