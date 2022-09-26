PM Modi extends greetings on Navratri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the beginning of Navratri and wished them happiness, fortune and good health.
"May this auspicious occasion of faith and belief infuse new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone's life. Jai Mata Di," Modi tweeted.
शक्ति की उपासना के महापर्व नवरात्रि की आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। आस्था और विश्वास का यह पावन अवसर हर किसी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा और नए उत्साह का संचार करे। जय माता दी!
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2022
