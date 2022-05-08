PM Modi follows Hitler, says Sanjay Raut

In a statement that would rake up political controversy, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi follows German dictator Adolf Hitler.

Raut, a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, however, made it clear that he was not criticising Modi.

“Hitler used to do a lot of events…that’s what Modi does…..it's true….in fact Modi follows Hitler…look at the social media,” Raut said referring to the propaganda machinery.

“The way Hitler used to do events, Modi and his party do it similarly ….I am not criticising him,” he said pointing out how in 1936 Germany hosted the Summer Olympics in Berlin when the entire world was against the German dictator.

“Hitler was a popular leader, he may have been defeated later….Balasaheb Thackeray admired him…even Modi is in love with him…now if anyone praises Hitler, it cannot be treated as sedition,” he said referring to Mein Kampf.