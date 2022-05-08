PM Modi follows Hitler, says Sanjay Raut

PM Modi follows Hitler, says Sanjay Raut

Raut, a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, however, made it clear that he was not criticising Modi

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 08 2022, 19:19 ist
  • updated: May 08 2022, 19:19 ist

In a statement that would rake up political controversy, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi follows German dictator Adolf Hitler. 

Raut, a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, however, made it clear that he was not criticising Modi. 

“Hitler used to do a lot of events…that’s what Modi does…..it's true….in fact Modi follows Hitler…look at the social media,” Raut said referring to the propaganda machinery. 

“The way Hitler used to do events, Modi and his party do it similarly ….I am not criticising him,” he said pointing out how in 1936 Germany hosted the Summer Olympics in Berlin when the entire world was against the German dictator.

“Hitler was a popular leader, he may have been defeated later….Balasaheb Thackeray admired him…even Modi is in love with him…now if anyone praises Hitler, it cannot be treated as sedition,” he said referring to Mein Kampf.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra
Narendra Modi
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Giant groundwater system discovered below Antarctic ice

Giant groundwater system discovered below Antarctic ice

Vitamin C most sought after to keep skin issues at sea

Vitamin C most sought after to keep skin issues at sea

How Mother's Day came to be celebrated: Origin, history

How Mother's Day came to be celebrated: Origin, history

Aila, Amphan, Asani: What's in a cyclone's name?

Aila, Amphan, Asani: What's in a cyclone's name?

 