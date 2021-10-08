PM Modi greets air warriors on Air Force Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings on Air Force Day, and said the Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism.
The Indian Air Force was raised on this day in 1932.
In a tweet Modi said, "Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges."
Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges. pic.twitter.com/UbMSOK3agP
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2021
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Crime and punishment: Constant in ever-changing world
Signature of 1971 war memories in Air Force Day flypast
DH Toon | Lakhimpur violence – 'This too shall pass'
Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's climate change award
Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu
Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker