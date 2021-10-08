PM Modi greets air warriors on Air Force Day

The Indian Air Force was raised on this day in 1932

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 08 2021, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 09:55 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings on Air Force Day, and said the Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism.

In a tweet Modi said, "Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges."

