PM Modi greets CISF on its raising day

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 10 2023, 12:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 12:47 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on its raising day, asserting that it has a vital role in the security apparatus as it provides round the clock security at key locations.

One of the central armed police forces in India, the CISF was set up in 1969 and is tasked with the security of vital government and industrial buildings.

"On their Raising Day, best wishes to all @CISFHQrs personnel. The CISF has a vital role in our security apparatus. They provide round the clock security at key locations including critical and strategic infrastructure," Modi said in a tweet.

The force is known for its hardwork and professional outlook, he added.

Narendra Modi
CISF
India News

