PM Modi greets Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on his 81st birthday.

"Best wishes to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

The Congress leader thanked him for his wishes.

Thank you for your wishes, Modi ji. https://t.co/QgiUVQsK37 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 21, 2023

The Dalit leader from Karnataka has risen from a humble background to play an important role in several positions in his party and governments at his home state and the Centre.

He is the first non-Gandhi family member to be the Congress president in more than two decades as his party looks to him to steer it back to a position of strength following several electoral setbacks.