PM Modi greets Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on his 81st birthday.
"Best wishes to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.
The Congress leader thanked him for his wishes.
Thank you for your wishes, Modi ji. https://t.co/QgiUVQsK37
— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 21, 2023
The Dalit leader from Karnataka has risen from a humble background to play an important role in several positions in his party and governments at his home state and the Centre.
He is the first non-Gandhi family member to be the Congress president in more than two decades as his party looks to him to steer it back to a position of strength following several electoral setbacks.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Daughter returns from Dubai carrying 10 kg tomatoes
Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'
Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon
B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend
Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...
New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention
Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery